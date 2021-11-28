Jeff Goldblum Does Not Want to Be Cloned (Exclusive)

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs. Man creates man?

No, says Jeff Goldblum.

While he admitted he wasn't as well-versed in the potential chaos as Dr. Ian Malcolm, the 69-year-old was quizzed on the subject during a recent return to LAX, and seemed to be in full agreement with his famous Jurassic Park counterpart.

"I think I understood the question," he pondered, when asked if cloning dinosaurs was a good idea. "I'd have to give it some thought. My real answer is it's a serious question, and I would have to actually read up on the experts, I have no training."

According to a recent study published in Communications Biology, a team of scientists extracted what they believe to be dino DNA... which of course was was the starting block for Michael Crichton's 1990 science fiction thriller, and the six disaster films it would spawn.

Revealing his favorite dinosaur to be the Tyrannosaurus Rex, he reiterated that Dr. Malcolm would certainly say cloning one, as ideas go, is one big pile of s---.

"My character in the movie would probably say no. That's a bad idea to do," Goldblum continued. "That's what my character would say. I'm an actor you know, I know very little about that."

But as for whether he himself would like to be cloned, it was a resounding: "No."

Speaking of bad ideas involving Jeff Goldblum, kissing him in the era of covid can also be filed there.