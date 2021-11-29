Bradley Cooper Recalls 'Insane' Moment He Was Held at Knifepoint on NYC Subway

Getty

"It was crazy, bro."

Bradley Cooper detailed the moment he was held at knifepoint aboard the subway in New York City back in 2019 -- and how he got away from his attacker.

Appearing on Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "A Star Is Born" actor opened up about his harrowing ordeal after he and Shepard spoke about using AirPod Max headphones ... and how wearing them in public could prove dangerous.

"I used to walk around New York City all the time with these on. This was pre-pandemic. I was on the subway, 11:45 to pick Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint," said Cooper, referring to his now-4-year-old daughter with Irina Shayk. He added that this incident happened back in October 2019.

"I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down. And I'm all the way at the end of the subway. Innately, I would just go all the way down to the end," he continued. "I felt somebody coming up. I thought, 'Oh they want to take a photo,' or something. As I turned, I'm up against the post like it's 'The French Connection' or some s---, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife."

He described it as having a 2 1/2 - 3-inch blade and wooden handle, saying it looked like "a nice knife" that "had some history."

"I have my headphones on the whole time, so I can't hear anything. I'm just listening to music. So it's scored, the whole thing was scored," he added, saying he couldn't recall what he was listening to at the time. "So, I look up, I see the person's eyes, and I'm taken by how young they are."

"I'm sure you were taught this, you don't ever run from a knife, you try to stay there," Cooper continued, before explaining he did the complete opposite by lifting up his elbow, knocking his arm up and making a run for it.

"I just started booking. Just started running. Jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled foyer entrance to the subway, took my phone out," he continued. "He jumped over, running away and I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up 7th Avenue. I took two more photographs of him."

Cooper said he then ran up to two NYPD officers and showed them the photos he took, before they kept asking him if he had been injured.

"He's like, 'Are you stabbed?' I was like, 'No, no,'" recalled Cooper, who said the officer told him to keep checking "to see if you’re stabbed." He added, "What happens is people get stabbed and they're in shock. I looked to see if he was right. It was crazy, bro."

While it's unclear what happened to his assailant -- if anything -- Cooper ended his story by saying he got back onto the subway after that and went to pick up his kid.

The story is at the top of the episode -- take a listen below!