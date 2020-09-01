Bradley Cooper Talks Quarantining with His Mother and Daughter

Getty

"I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house."

Bradley Cooper has been putting his family first during the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking with Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine, the actor revealed (at the time of the interview) he hadn't left the house in order to protect his mother, Gloria Campano. Cooper, 45, said he'd been quarantining at home with Campano and his 3-year-old daughter, Lea, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

"I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," he told Ramos, 28. "My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."

Cooper, who starred alongside and directed Ramos in "A Star Is Born," said he's taken on a new role as a teacher for his daughter.

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard," he explained. "I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub. I'll send you a video."

It's unclear when Cooper's interview was conducted, however, the actor has since left the house as he's has been filming an upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson flick in Los Angeles.

The 8-time Oscar nominee has reportedly shared a home with his mother ever since his father, Charles Cooper, passed away from lung cancer back in 2011.

"Let's face it: It’s probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It’s life," the actor told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. "My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are."

"But don't get me wrong. It's not without complications," Cooper added. "It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No. She's in the next room. But here's the thing: She's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn't the case, there's no way."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.