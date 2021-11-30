Britney Spears Reveals She's on the 'Right Medication' Now Following End of Conservatorship

"It feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I'M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people."

Britney Spears is opening up about her health following the recent termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to offer some insight about her life now, sharing that she's on the "right medication."

Alongside a photo of a fireplace decorated with a large strand of Christmas garland, Britney, 39, wrote, "That beautiful … nice … and warm f---ing fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!!"

"And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!!" added Britney, who didn't share what type of medication she's now taking. "Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨ …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I'M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!"

The "Toxic" singer went on to share that she hopes in "3 months there will be a shift for me," but she didn't reveal any further details.

"I mean who knows … I'm not gonna thank anyone I'm gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!!" Britney wrote, concluding her post. "Let's watch watch watch some TV folks 📺 !!!! ⁣B R I T N E Y S P E A R S⁣. B E S T I N P R A Y E R S⁣."

Later on Monday, Britney shared another post about her health, posting a dancing video on Instagram. The Grammy winner said she's "on a diet for a while" after Thanksgiving and brought up the topic of fasting. In the clip, Britney danced to Justin Timberlake and Billie Eilish songs. See her post, above.

These posts come just a few weeks after Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny terminated Britney's 13-year long conservatorship on November 12. Britney was not required to undergo any further mental evaluation.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Judge Penny said in court, per PEOPLE. "Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated."