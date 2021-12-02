Surprise! Seth Rogen Accidentally 'Smoked a Ton of Weed' Before Attending Adele's TV Special

NBC/YouTube/Getty

"We smoked a ton of weed and we're like 'We're just gonna go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert.'"

Seth Rogen was definitely "rolling in the deep" when he unintentionally attended the filming of Adele's TV special high on marijuana.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday, the "Pineapple Express" actor shared a hilarious story of how he and his wife decided to attend the British singer's televised concert special high on marijuana before knowing it would be filmed.

Rogen told host Jimmy Fallon that he had received an invitation for an intimate Adele performance and was unaware of the grandeur of the concert until he had arrived.

"We smoked a ton of weed and we're like 'we're just gonna go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert'", he explained, when he got there he was greeted by camera cranes, drones flying in the air and an entire camera crew.

"And I'm like 'Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special I think,'" Rogen shared. "We're on a television show and I'm like, 'Maybe it's not that big a television special' and the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey and I'm like 'Oh no. I think it's a big television special.'"

The 39-year-old and his wife decided they would "just slink in the background" as they were "not equipped mentally" to deal with the situation under the influence.

Their plans were foiled when they realized they had been seated in the front row, "our seat numbers are literally 1A and 1B…That sounds close!" exclaimed Rogen.

Fallon asked the actor, "Do you know Adele?"

"I've never met [her], no!" Rogen laughed, "I don't know Adele! If Adele, you're watching this, why did you do that?"

He continued to elaborate on the confusion of his seat number and Rogen questioned why he was seated in front of big name celebrities he felt should have been seated in his place.

"There are so many more famous people than me here who should be sitting where I'm sitting," he shared. "And I could just like feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat. Like I was in front of Drake… like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake."

Rogen was featured heavily during the special and he recounted his best efforts to keep it together.

"The whole time I just tried to look cool, which is not a healthy thought to have," he explained. "And for me at Adele — it was hard for me to look cool because I'm uncomfortable. I'm too close. I feel like Leonardo DiCaprio behind me thinking like, 'Did Seth Rogen write 'Rolling in the Deep?' Is that why he's so close?'"

Adele's "One Night Only" Special aired on November 14 on CBS and received record views.