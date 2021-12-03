50 Cent Apologizes to Madonna for Mocking Her Instagram Pics

Instagram/Getty

"I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media."

50 Cent has offered an apology to Madonna for appearing to mock a series of photos the Material Girl posted to Instagram.

The rap legend made a comparison between Madonna's scantily-clad images of her on a bed and the Wicked Witch of the East under a fallen house in "The Wizard of Oz."

In response, the pop queen took to her Stories on Thursday to call out the "What Up Gangsta" hitmaker: "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!"

"I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media," she continued. "The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."

"You are just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age," she added.

50 then took to Twitter with his mea culpa: "I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03."

"ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings," he continued. "I don't benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology."

Meanwhile, Madonna has yet to publicly respond to his apology.