How the Sex and the City Cast Learned of Willie Garson's Cancer Battle

Garson passed away at the age of 57 in September following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Willie Garson initially kept his battle with pancreatic cancer a secret from his "Sex and the City" co-stars with the exception of the late actor's close friend, Sarah Jessica Parker.

While doing press interviews for the "SATC" revival, "And Just Like That," on Friday, per Deadline, star Cynthia Nixon shared that Parker was the "only one" who was aware of Garson's illness at first, revealing that other cast members weren't informed until later.

Garson -- who starred as Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City" and reprised his role in the HBO Max revival -- died at the age of 57 in September following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"The death of Willie Garson was obviously, completely unlooked for, unknown," explained Nixon, 57. "Sarah Jessica was the only one that knew he was sick when we were filming until things became undeniable and then we were told."

"Thankfully we were able to shoot with him not just before he was sick but after so it could be something we could discuss and listen to him about," she continued. "I know that was very important for us and I think it was something that was important to him, too -- not to be hiding that from us anymore."

"As Charlotte [Kristin Davis] says, 'Death is a part of life,' but it does remind us of how precious our loved ones are to us."

Garson can be seen in the first two episodes of "And Just Like That," which premiered on Thursday. Since he tragically passed away during shooting, it's unclear how many episodes he will appear in.

However, in an interview with The New York Times last week, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared that Garson's death will not be written into the show.

As for why not, King said, "Because it wasn't charming. And I knew the audience would know."

Earlier this month, King told The Hollywood Reporter that they'd not filmed everything they wanted with Garson before his passing. "We had a whole journey that we weren't able to do," he said. "But what he did is fantastic."

In the wake of Garson's death back in September, many of the actor's "Sex and the City" co-stars honored Garson on social media, including Parker, who posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. The actress shared a series of photos of the pair while lamenting the loss of a "30 + year friendship" with Garson.

"It's been unbearable," she began. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

She went on to say that she will replay their moments together, re-read every text from his final days and put their last phone conversations to paper.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface," she added.

Parker then sent a sweet message to Garson's son, saying "My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

She concluded, "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ"​

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Garson's son, Nathen, celebrated with the cast of "And Just Like That" at the show's premiere.

"What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have," Nathen, 20, captioned a collection of photos from his getaway to New York City this week. "Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That! Go check it out on HBOmax."

The photos show him and his girlfriend smiling alongside Parker, Nixon, Davis and Chris Noth at the premiere -- as well as the couple exploring the city.

Garson adopted Nathen in 2009.