Chris Noth Talks Shocking Mr. Big Decision, Why He Fought It

"I originally called him and said '... I'm not doing this.'"

After six seasons and two movies within the "Sex and The City" franchise, Chris Noth's iconic character "Mr. Big" has exited the SATC universe in a tragic plot twist in HBO Max's revival "And Just Like That..."

The 67-year-old actor told Access Hollywood that while he felt the decision for Big's exit was a good choice, he was initially against the idea of killing off the beloved character.

"I originally called him [the director and co-creator of "Sex And The City" Michael Patrick King] and said 'Michael, I'm not doing this. I don't want to die,'" Noth recalled.

He revealed that Big's death was originally planned for the first SATC movie, and while Noth wasn't thrilled about the idea of saying goodbye to the character, the death of Mr. Big was a transition that was necessary to solidify the plot of the sequel series.

"Because in the original [first] movie [draft] that happened, which they didn't end up doing. And I said 'I'm just not interested,'" the actor continued. "At first I thought, 'well maybe they try and adopt a baby?' But no…it's not 'Sex And The City' it's 'And Just Like That' and in this story Big's got to go."

In the first episode of the highly anticipated series, Noth's character suffers a heart attack after a particularly strenuous exercise routine on a Peloton bike. Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, comes home to find her husband on the ground moments before his passing as he dies in her arms.

The sudden death was such a shock to SATC fans that Peloton reported their stocks had dropped 11% after the episode aired, which was an element to the plot twist that Noth had not expected, he said, "I'm really sad about that."

Following the drop in shares, the 67-year-old quickly pedaled out a commercial for the exercise bike company and partnered with Ryan Reynolds to create a viral ad video.

The 40 second commercial featured Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King sitting on a couch in front of a fireplace before they went on "one last ride."

Reynolds can be heard stating the health benefits of the Peloton bike and regular cardiovascular exercise and concludes his voiceover by stating, "And just like that the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates your heart, lungs and circulation. He's alive."

Although Mr. Big is no longer alive within the SATC universe, Noth says that it may not necessarily mean a permanent goodbye.