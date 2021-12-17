Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney Interview, Absolutely Stuns Jimmy Kimmel

ABC

"George I don't know if you're aware of this but the woman sitting next to you? There's a woman sitting next to you!"

During George Clooney's virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, Julia Roberts made a surprise cameo that left the late night host at a loss for words.

The 60-year-old actor was chatting about his directorial project "The Tender Bar" with 10-year-old actor Daniel Rainieri, whom Clooney discovered via viral video, when the "Pretty Woman" icon casually slinked into frame.

Roberts wore sunglasses and stoically appeared on a chair next to Clooney, while the "Ocean's 11" star did not acknowledge her presence

"Oh my goodness, wow! Holy moly!" the talk show host laughed. "George I don't know if you're aware of this but the woman sitting next to you? There's a woman sitting next to you!"

Clooney looked from his left to his right and playfully pretended he couldn’t see the actress silently sitting next to him.

Roberts rolled out of frame after a few moments and Kimmel joked, "Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though."

Julia and George are currently collaborating on a romantic comedy called “Ticket to Paradise” that is scheduled for release sometime in the upcoming year.

"The Tender Bar" is Clooney's directorial film that stars Ranieri, Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. The plot features a boy named J.R. who is taken under the wing of his uncle Charlie due to his absent father. The boy grows up hanging out with Charlie at his bar who encourages him to pursue a career as a writer. J.R. gets accepted into Yale University and navigates college life and falls in love with a girl outside of his social stature.

Clooney discovered 10-year-old Daniel after a viral video filmed in the middle of the height of lockdown catapulted the kid into fame. The video consisted of Daniel growing increasingly worried about public safety and told viewers to skip the "parties and casinos" in a speech that carried many expletive words.

After going viral, Ranieri caught the attention of Kimmel and later Clooney who called looking for his information a few minutes into his appearance on the late night show. A few days later, Daniel found himself with a part in a major Hollywood film.

In an interview with the "New York Times" the budding young actor told the publication, "When my mom told me I got the part, I kept saying: 'What? I can't believe it. Oh my God, Ma, I can't believe it,'" said Daniel, who plays the main character in the film as a child. "I loved spending time with the cast. Everyone was really nice. George Clooney shot hoops with me. He's a really good player. My mom got a part. She plays one of my aunts. She didn't have to audition."