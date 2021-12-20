Why Kailyn Lowry Doesn't Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

Instagram

Kailyn Lowry doesn't give her kids gifts on Christmas.

The "Teen Mom 2" star explained why she stopped buying presents for her children over the holidays during recent Q&A with fans on Instagram.

She was initially asked what she buys her dogs for the holidays when Kailyn revealed, as captured by Just Jared: "I don't even get my kids Christmas presents."

This came as a shock to fans of the reality star, who has 11-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, 8-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, 4-year-old Lux and 14-month-old Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

When a fan expressed surprise, Kailyn replied: "Not from me, no."

"Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this," she went on. "Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads."

"I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up."

But she makes sure to make up for it.

"Every time I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago," she said. "So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it."

She also made sure to point out that her children "look forward to our family vacation every year. My kids don't want or need for [sic] anything & I am thankful for that. Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day."