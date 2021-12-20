Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Can't Evict Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock from Montana Ranch

Getty

Despite being declared legally single, and a judge saying that she solely owns the ranch, Clarkson reportedly lost a bid to have him removed -- Blackstock purportedly claims he can't afford to buy his own home due to their ongoing divorce.

With their messy and complicated divorce still ongoing, Kelly Clarkson reportedly hit a major setback in regards to her ranch in Montana.

Despite a judge ruling in her favor that the ranch is solely under her ownership, the "Voice" coach and talk show host lost her bid to have ex-husband Brandon Blackstock evicted from the property, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reports he's been living there since their split.

Further, an insider told Us that Blackstock says he is financially unable to leave, saying that "he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce."

According to the media outlet, Blackstock and Clarkson battled this out in a virtual hearing back on November 11, with the judge ultimately siding with Blackstock. "The order just hasn't been formally signed off on," the insider said.

This latest development comes after Clarkson was ordered to pay him $150,000 per month in spousal support, plus an additional $45,601 in child support, per court documents. She was also declared legally single amid the ongoing divorce back in September.

According to Us, the ranch costs $81,000 per month to maintain, which Blackstock has been ordered to pay.

Clarkson has already unloaded a 20,000 square foot home in Nashville and a 10,000 square foot farmhouse in California. She attempted to sell the ranch in August, but was blocked from doing so through legal avenues.

If Blackstock proves unable to pay the maintenance fees, though, she can file another motion to sell the property.