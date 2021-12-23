Singer Maeta Bitten on Face By Snake While Shooting Music Video

Instagram

"Never again."

They say you should never work with kids or animals... and for Maeta, half of that adage has certainly been verified.

The singer was bitten on the face by a snake while shooting a music video — and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

"what I go through to make videos for y'all," the 21-year-old captioned an Instagram post documenting the serpent strike.

In the black and white clip, the "Bitch Don't Be Mad" singer is lying on a rug, smiling nervously with the snake slithering up her body.

As an assistant comes to place a second snake on top of her, the first suddenly lashes out, clamping its jaws on her chin:

She immediately grabs it and pulls it off, tossing it aside as she rolls out from under the reptiles — for the last time, apparently.

"Never again," she captioned the same vid on Twitter.

Thankfully, according to People, none of the snakes involved were venomous.

Luckily neither her face nor her amazing voice appeared to harmed, as soon after she showcased both, still flawless:

