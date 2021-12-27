Ptosha Storey Says Tyler Perry Isn't Giving Up His 'Babies' Just Yet (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

The Oval star also gushed about her son taking on the role of Jazzy Jeff in the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot.

As the hardest working person in Hollywood -- or indeed, probably anywhere -- it is only a matter of time before Tyler Perry has to slow down and hand over creative control of some of his many projects.

But not just yet, says Ptosha Storey.

The actress, who plays Nancy Hallsen in the BET prime time soap "The Oval", still marvels at the creator/executive producer/director/writer one-man team behind the show.

"I don't know when he sleeps," she admitted after a recent return from shooting in Atlanta to LAX. "This is my third project with him and he's been a part of every shot, every scene, every everything, so I don't have an answer for you. I just know he is present, and he is there. It is unprecedented."

"I just think you know, he's been in business for a really long time," she continued. "And I think trust is a huge factor. And his, you know, his formula works. So it's almost like why break something that doesn't need to be fixed. But I think as time goes on, and age happens you start living life and COVID, I'm sure I think he's already started to relinquish some of his shows.... but we're still full Tyler honey!"

"He's just committed to his babies, so to speak," she added. "And you can understand that, I can. Yeah, I love working with him and I like that he's present 'cause that's a sense of security, that I know he's gonna get this right shot and have, you know, he knows his audience and so we just trust that."

Storey agreed that Perry's work rate is "mind-blowing", recalling how pre-covid they used to shoot two different shows on the same day.

"He's just used to working in that kind of rigor," she said. "And you just kind of have to go with it if you want to be a part of that Tyler Perry family. So now I'm used to it."

"So now I do regular shows sometimes it's like, 'We do eight takes? We're gonna do one episode for a whole one week?'"

Last month, Perry told The Hollywood Reporter his plan was "to relinquish to a lot more directors and writers", and that he only intends being "the volume guy" for three or four more years.

"It’s going to be more of me overseeing, rather than doing the hands-on work," he told the outlet. "For the past six weeks, I was in the mountains. I wrote 72 episodes of television — just me in a room by myself, sitting out there, looking at the moose and the mountains. I treat it like a job. Every morning, after I work out, I start writing at 7 and don't finish until 7 in the evening. I do that every day until it's done. I love it. And I love directing for 12- or 15-hour days."

"But I realize there's so much more that I could be doing if I were to hand some of the other stuff off — rather than doing it all myself."

According to Storey, he's definitely not there yet.

"I think it's gonna be some time," she mused. "Again, it's just like letting your babies go off to college, and you need to know that they're okay, and I just think in time, you know I think The Oval is his baby, Sistas is his baby, and I think that's it."

Speaking of being proud of your babies, Ptosha's own son Jordan L. Jones is taking over the role of Jazzy Jeff in the upcoming "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" reboot -- and she couldn't be more proud.

She said her boy would have no problems with the physical side of the job... which may include him being tossed out of the house more than once by Uncle Phil.

"Well, I don't know that he's done a whole bunch of practicing on that, but my son is kind of silly anyway, he's probably been doing that all his life," she laughed. "You know what I mean, throughout school."

While she was tight-lipped on the details, she said she heard "through the grapevine" that the show -- which will supposedly lean more into the dramatic side than it predecessor -- is "gonna be amazing."

"I don't know a lot about it, cuz I'm not in it," she confessed. "I just know my son is excited about it. And he's having a good time and all the reports from him are 'Ma, it's gonna be amazing.' So I can't wait."