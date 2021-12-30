All The Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Drama You May Have Missed This Year

Getty

From apparent Instagram shade to shared custody…

It's no secret that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the years but in 2021, it became clear that there was no saving their relationship. By the beginning of the year, the couple had already filed for divorce (for the second time) and Megan had gone public with her new beau Machine Gun Kelly.

Here's all that went down between Megan and Brian this year…

Brian Requests Joint Custody Of Their Children

At the end of 2020, Brian filed a petition for joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple's three children -- Bodhi, 7, Noah, 9, and Journey, 5. His filing came at the same time Megan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.

Brian Goes Public With Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In January, Brian sparked dating rumors with "Dancing With The Stars" pro Sharna Burgess after they were spotted on a tropical vacation together. Following weeks of speculation, Brian and Sharna made things Instagram official, sharing a photo from their holiday vacay.

Brian later revealed that he and Sharna had begun dating a few months prior after being connected by their shared business manager. He explained that meeting her "was something I'd never experienced before in my life” and “noticeably different from anything” else.

Brian Posts a Seemingly Shady PDA Selfie With Sharna

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After several months of dating, Brian shared a PDA-packed photo kissing Sharna during a trip to Walt Disney World. In the caption, he reflected on his relationship with Sharna and some fans speculated that his comment was throwing shade at the time he spent with Megan.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," Brian wrote.

Comments flooded in from fans, questioning Brian's motive with the caption and wondering if he was intentionally implying that he had not been able to truly share his life with Megan.

Megan Comments on Brian & Sharna’s Photo

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Amid the speculation surrounding Brian's caption, Megan chimed in with her own comment which also left fans puzzled. Megan simply wrote "Grateful for Sharna," adding in a purple heart emoji. In response, some fans commented that she sounded "bitter" about the situation while others thought that she was throwing shade back at Brian.

Brian Clarifies The Drama

Brian and Megan's Instagram interaction immediately made headlines -- and it was enough that the actor felt that he needed to step in and say something. In an Instagram Story, Brian clarified that he didn't mean any harm by his caption and implied that Megan was being sincere.

"For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent [sic] well for our kids," Brian wrote .

Brian & Megan Finalize Their Divorce