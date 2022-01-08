Tori Spelling Says Her 'Entire Family' Has Covid: 'I Feel Useless As a Parent'

Instagram

Tori Spelling has revealed some news she "didn't want to share:" her "entire family" has Covid.

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to announce that "every single member" of her family tested positive for Covid-19 and "all have varying degrees of symptoms." In her post, Spelling -- who has five kids with husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 -- said she is "devastated" and "feel[s] useless as a parent."

"I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn't want to share…," Spelling, 48, captioned a photo of herself and Beau. "But, at this point people are getting frustrated not getting responses personally and business wise from me and wondering why I'm MIA so I finally decided to share. Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it."

"We all have varying degrees of symptoms," she added, noting that she was the "last" family member to show symptoms. "We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn't."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum explained that having Covid has been particularly difficult as she's struggling to take care of her children because she's sick as well.

"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself," Spelling shared. "I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works."

"But, we are all getting thru [sic] this together. I know we aren't alone," she continued, adding that "so many" other people are experiencing Covid as well or have been through it. Spelling also thanked her friend who "dropped a care package of vitamins at our front door when she heard" the family was sick.

The "Messyness" host concluded her post by telling her friends and followers that if she's "not responding please understand" and to "give me some time."

"We are right in the thick of it," Spelling explained. "For reference: This post took 45 min of starting and stop[ping]."

Also on Friday, Spelling's husband revealed on Instagram that he also contracted Covid and opened up about his symptoms. Sharing a photo of himself playing ice hockey, McDermott wrote, "This is the first place I'm going once I get over COVID!! I've got to be honest, this scared the s--- out of me. My breathing was so compromised I thought I was going to be put on a ventilator. Slowly turning the corner to recovery. Be safe out there. #staysafe #besafe."

This came nearly a week after it was revealed why McDermott and Spelling spent New Year's Eve amid ongoing rumors of trouble in their 15-year marriage. While Spelling and the kids brought in the New Year in Lake Arrowhead, McDermott explained that he spent the holiday solo because he was feeling under the weather.

On January 1, McDermott, 55, posted a video on Instagram, in which he shared that he had pneumonia, saying he was "sick as a dog."

"Happy New year Everyone!!! I'm down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I'm not going to let it dampen my spirits!!," he captioned the post, above. "I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all."

Also last Saturday, Spelling shared a photo posing alongside Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau in front of a Christmas tree, tagging Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa as the location.

"Happy New Year’s Eve 2021…," she wrote in the post's caption. "The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa! My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can't wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!"

"Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic ❤️❄️," she added.

The following day, Spelling posted another sweet shot from the trip, sharing a group photo of her kids smiling as they stood in the snow dressed in their winter gear.

"My 5 little cuties snowbound...In Lake Arrowhead Village. Same pic I've taken for 13 years," she captioned the photo. "Love my big beautiful family. They teach me everyday how to be the human I want to be. Love you Liam @liammcdermott2007, Stella @stella_mcdermott08, Hattie, Finn, and Beau."