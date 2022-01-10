Full House's Jodie Sweetin Shares Powerful Tribute to 'Best TV Dad Ever' Bob Saget

Getty

"You were supposed to be here longer ... How Rude."

While many of Bob Saget's former "Full House" costars shared heartfelt tributes to the late actor shortly following his death on Sunday evening, Jodie Sweetin took a little more time crafting hers -- and posted a lengthy post celebrating her TV dad on Monday morning.

The actress shared a carousel of photos of her and Saget, alongside costars Candace Cameron, John Stamos and Andrea Barber, starting her post by writing, "There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was."

"One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you.' Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, 'I love you more…'" she continued.

Saying Saget introduced her to some of her favorite music throughout her life, Sweetin then talked about his love of standup and the "hundreds of inside jokes" the "Full House" cast and crew had with one another. "The kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny," she shared.

Among the memories she'll cherish: Saget and Dave Coulier "dancing together" and "being ridiculous, as usual" at her 13th birthday party, spending time at his home when she was younger with his daughters and "him telling me he was proud of me."

"These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind," she wrote, before calling Saget "a wonderful human being" who could sometimes "drive you nuts" but was also one of the most genuine people she knew. She added that he would "call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn't have or thought maybe he took a joke too far" -- calling him "a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others."

She concluded her post by writing, "I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever.' And he was. I'll miss you Bob. I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude."

"Thank you all for the love," she concluded. "And to his amazing wife @eattravelrock and my FH family- we’ll get through this together."

Cameron cosigned on Sweetin's words in the comments, saying "Everyone needs to read this." She added, "You said it best Jodes. I just couldn't get the words out. And I don'’t know if I'll be able to for a long while 💔 I love you sister"

That follows Cameron's own post on Sunday night in which she wrote, "I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn't long enough."

On Monday, Lori Loughlin also released a statement reading, "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."

John Stamos also tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Many other cast members sharing tributes included Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," they said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

"I'll never let go, brother. Love you❤️" wrote Dave Coulier.

Andrea Barber shared a lengthy tribute as well, writing, "This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you.' Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely," she wrote. "And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don't hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him."

"Rest well, my dear friend," she concluded. "I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth."

"Fuller House" star Juan Pablo Di Pace also shared, "An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much…"