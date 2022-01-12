TikToker Strangled to Death by Boyfriend of Ten Years in Argument Over Overwatch Game: Sheriff

Instagram/Oakland County Sheriff's Office

He told 911 dispatchers his boyfriend was "sleeping" on the couch.

TikToker Rory Teasley has been strangled to death by his boyfriend of ten years, according to Michigan police.

Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, admitted choking the 28-year-old during an argument over a video game, Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Just before midnight on Thursday, deputies said they received a 911 call from Watkins, reporting that he'd just had a fight with his boyfriend at their Pontiac apartment, and that Teasley was now '"sleeping" on the couch.

But when officers arrived, they found Teasley unresponsive and not breathing.

Investigators said Watkins admitted that the pair had gotten into an argument while playing the multiplayer shooter Overwatch, and that he had choked him.

He was arrested and taken to Oakland County Jail without bond, where he was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge.

"We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

"There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable."

Per ClickonDetroit, Watkins has a prior misdemeanor conviction for malicious destruction of property.

Teasley, who went by the handle @too2pump4tv, had more than 200k followers and millions of views on Tiktok. Describing himself as "Everybody Gay Bestfriend", he was famed for his comedy and twerking videos.

He posted his final video, captioned "approaching 30 be like...", the day he died:

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

According to authorities, the couple had been together more than a decade.

Watkins even appeared alongside Teasley in a TikTok he posted in December, captioned "When we both cheated on each other with the same dude & we both fell for him":