Jamie Lynn Spears Accuses Britney of Not Telling Truth, Says She May Have to Set Record Straight Herself

Instagram

"It's harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

The feud between sisters is getting more and more heated, with Jamie Lynn Spears now accusing Britney of "absolutely" not telling the truth -- which has led to death threats for Jamie Lynn's family -- and threatening to set the record straight herself.

Jamie Lynn's response came via Instagram late Thursday after Britney laid down a scathing commentary about Jamie Lynn's "Nightline" interview on Wednesday and vowed to step away from IG "for a while."

Britney's little sister appeared on "Nightline" in promotion of her new memoir, describing her big sister at times in the book as "erratic, paranoid and spiraling," despite also saying she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind." She added, "But I am allowed to say how I felt because that matters. It matters I was in pain."

That assessment of her mental state is one of the things Britney took issue with throughout her lengthy post, saying that Jamie Lynn wasn't even around enough to talk about whether or not she was out of control. Britney, instead, thinks it might be about boosting sales of her book "at my expense."

Her other issue is something Britney has brought up before, and that's Jamie Lynn remixing some of Britney's songs for her own use. Jamie Lynn has said it wasn't her idea to do it, and yet it happened.

Jamie Lynn also told "Nightline" that she she and Britney spoke about that, saying that it was intended as a tribute and she doesn't think Britney is upset with her. Britney's response post would seem to indicate it's still a very sore subject indeed.

According to Jamie Lynn, their relationship deteriorated during the pandemic. According to Britney, her entire family, including Jamie Lynn, has been using her and her success throughout her recently-ended conservatorship for their own benefit.

She suggests that Jamie Lynn is still trading on her name to help promote her new book, which is one of the things Jamie Lynn pushed back against in her Thursday night post. "I hate to burst my sister's bubble," she wrote. "But my book is not about her."

"I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister," she continued. "I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

Lamenting at first that this was the "last thing she wanted to be doing," Jamie Lynn went in on her big sister throughout the post, while also reiterating that she only wishes Britney well, and she knows the world is not on her side.

But she also accused Britney of not being truthful in her social media posts, writing, "It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media."

She then took it a step further, evoking both her teen daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge and claiming that her family has been receiving death threats in response to what Britney has been posting -- and that Britney has the power to stop it and isn't doing so.

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

Jamie Lynn then said that "after a lifetime of staying silent" she may not be able to anymore, and might just "have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family's well being."

She ended her statement by saying that she is speaking her truth to heal her traumas to try and move forward, hoping that Britney is able to do the same. She reiterated that she loves her sister, closing with the words, "It's time to put an end to unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Unfortunately for Jamie Lynn, this statement isn't likely to end anything, and it may well convince Britney to get back on social media sooner rather than later. You can check out Jamie Lynn's full statement below: