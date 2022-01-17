Jonah Hill Denies He Has Any 'Beef' with Baby Yoda

Disney+/Getty

Hill made headlines for saying he didn't "give a f---" about The Mandalorian.

Jonah Hill had to speak out and squash any talk of a feud between him and Baby Yoda after saying "The Mandalorian" simply wasn't for him.

Over the weekend, Hill revealed to Variety that Leonardo DiCaprio made him watch the Disney+ Star Wars series while they were working together on the Netflix movie "Don't Look Up." He, however, wasn't all that into it.

"It was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a f--- because I didn't know anything that it was about," he said, which was turned into a headline and sent out to social media. After one person joked that the artwork for Variety's post made it look like Hill was "feuding with Baby Yoda," Hill screen shotted it and responded on Instagram.

"LOL is there anything cornier than literally all media. They're literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda," wrote Hill in a tongue-in-cheek post. "I'm getting ahead of it. I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week."

"We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter!" he continued. "Now please respect our privacy at this time."

Hill's famous friends got a kick out of his reaction, with Natasha Lyonne commenting, "Wow. Really messed up what you did to Baby Yoda." Michelle Pfeiffer, meanwhile, left a tears of joy emoji on his post.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Madeleine Brewer added, "idk man i'm team baby yoda on this one u did him dirty," while many of his fans couldn't get enough of the fake feud.

"Don't Look Up" is streaming now on Netflix.