Candace Cameron Bure Wears 'Hug Like Bob Saget' Sweatshirt, Reveals It's Available For Purchase

Instagram

"I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget."

Candace Cameron Bure is making sure Bob Saget's legacy lives on.

On Monday, the actress -- who starred with Saget on "Full House" and the revival "Fuller House" -- shared on Instagram that she helped design a sweatshirt to honor Saget, who passed away at the age of 65 on January 9. The sweatshirt features the sweet slogan: "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget."

Bure, 45, posted a photo of herself and her "Full House" co-star, Dave Coulier. In the candid shot -- which was taken by Coulier's wife, Melissa, -- Bure can be seen rocking the sweatshirt while walking alongside Coulier, 62.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends," Bure began in the post's caption. "Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier, I ♥️you. I think that's all you'll hear from me again. I love you. Don't be annoyed 😂."

"I had this sweatshirt made," she continued. "Thanks @erinnoella for the design and help. I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget."

Bure went on to tag Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, noting that she had a sweatshirt made for her and their family. Rizzo, 42, commented on the post, writing, "Candace I was just about to say, I want one! Thank you, I love you."

Later on Monday, Bure took to Instagram to share that the design is available for fans to purchase for themselves, with the slogan being made into not only sweatshirts, but t-shirts and hoodies as well. She also revealed that the proceeds will benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget worked closely with the foundation and helped raise awareness for the rare autoimmune disease, which his sister, Gay, died from in 1994.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"So, this just happened. @theshopforward has generously donated their time to make these sweatshirts, t-shirts and hoodies happen in honor of Bob," Bure captioned the post. "100% of the proceeds will go to Scleroderma Research Foundation @srfcure. 💥Shop at HugLikeBob.com💥 *Bob's wife @eattravelrock and his daughters are in support of this effort. Design by @erinnoella."

Similarly, singer John Mayer, a longtime friend of Saget, also created a sweatshirt to honor Saget, with all of the proceeds also going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Mayer revealed the hoodie on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart," he wrote in the post's caption. "That's why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive. It's available now. All proceeds go to @srfcure, link is in bio."

Bure -- who posted Mayer's sweatshirt design on her profile as well -- commented on Saget's post with two heart emojis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Rizzo took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to express her gratitude toward both Bure and Mayer for making the clothing items.

"Thank you @candacecburre -- I love you and I can't wear to wear this. Bob gave the best hugs ever," Rizzo wrote alongside Bure's post.

Resharing Mayer's Instagram post, Rizzo said, "Thank you @johnmayer. This means so much and is so important to Bob's legacy @sfcure was his life's work. If you want to honor and remember him and help a wonderful cause, Please check out John's post."