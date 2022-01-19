Joseph Baena on Why Forming Bond with Arnold Schwarzenegger Took Time

Getty

"I didn't want him to think bad of me," Baena said of his Governator father

Joseph Baena opened up about his relationship with his father Arnold Schwarzenegger and how their father son bond originally had a bit of a slow start.

During an appearance on the "Unwaxed" podcast hosted by sisters Sophia and Sistine Stallone, Baena revealed what it was like growing up with a celebrity father, navigating dating and becoming physically fit.

The Stallone sisters later asked the 24-year-old if he had ever been nervous to introduce his former girlfriends to his father to which he replied, "No, it was fine."

He confessed, "I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything."

Baena was born in October of 1997 to the "Terminator" actor and his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

"I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn't want him to think bad of me and be like, 'What the heck is this guy doing? He's just partying all the time,'" Baena admitted. "Now it's like awesome. I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything."

Baena also revealed that the former California governor loves to hear the gossip surrounding the life of his youngest child. He said that his father "always wants to hear about the drama. He's like, 'Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls.'"

Although Joseph has taken a stab at an acting career of his own, he confessed that he had never considered taking on the name of his famous father.

"I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven't focused on changing it," he explained. "I'm doing my own thing. I haven't thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind."

The father son duo are often spotted together on each other’s Instagram posts. Back in October of 2021, Schwarzenegger wished his son a happy birthday on the social media platform.

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting," the actor captioned his tribute to his son. "I know this will be another fantastic year."