Chrissy Teigen Is Celebrating Six Months of Sobriety: 'I Have No Idea What I'm Doing Honestly'

Getty

Teigen recommitted to her sobriety in December 2020 after receiving the book "Quit Like a Woman" for her 35th birthday, but admits to a few "wine hiccups" along the journey.

Chrissy Teigen may be constantly saying that she has no idea what she's doing on this sober journey of hers, or even if she'll stay sober down the road, but she's clearly still committed to it and even marking milestones.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the cookbook author celebrated her latest achievement with a series of stunning balcony photographs in honor of six straight months of sobriety.

Teigen had originally recommitted to her sobriety -- she tried once in 2017 but ultimately slipped back into drinking -- in December 2020 after she received the book "Quit Like a Woman" by Holly Whitaker for her 35th birthday.

The reason she's not celebrating being a year or more sober, though, is because she's admitted to a few "wine hiccups" over those first several months. That also indicates how seriously she's taking this, honoring now her true sober streak of six months.

"6 months no alcohol!" she touted in her caption alongside seven -- couldn't trim it down to six for symmetry? -- photos. "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha."

"I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?" reiterating a sentiment she expressed at 50 days, as well.

"I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever," she continued. "It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo."

Teigen also celebrated 100 days of sobriety, a mark that came in October 2021 as she was being raked over the coals for past bullying behavior. Rather than allow that to be a trigger, the incident appears to have helped her remain committed.

"I feel like I've done the work, and I hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better," Teigen wrote in honor of that milestone in her life.

"So proud of you my love," Teigen's husband John Legend commented on her post, while she got love from some of her other famous friends as well.

Rachel Zoe shared a series of clapping emojis, while Katy Perry commented, "Beautiful ❤️," and Brooklyn Decker told her she was "tough as nails, my friend ❤️."