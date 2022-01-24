Daniel Craig Unaware He's Bleeding From Forehead During Entire Interview

Twitter

He only realizes the gash once Javier Bardem tells him

Daniel Craig, 53, was completely oblivious to the gash on his forehead while chatting with his "No Time to Die" co-star Javier Bardem.

The former "007" star was interviewed by Bardem, 52, as a part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series when Bardem pointed out a bleeding cut on Craig’s forehead and asked him how he had gotten injured.

"Let me ask you, my friend, this last question: What happened to you here?" the "Being the Ricardos" actor asked as he pointed to the spot on his head.

"Where? Did I bash my head?" responded Craig as he felt around for the gash on his head. "Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview— it's probably a part of a sandwich!"

The actors laughed as Craig left his seat to check his injury out in a mirror. Daniel returned and admitted with a smile, "You know what it was? Christ. So, they've sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it. And I went like this like that and it just fell on my head just before we started!"

He joked, "No wonder I get f-----g injured every time I do a movie!"

"Thank you for pointing out," he said to Bardem. "No, literally, I just was setting this up and it went donk and I'm like, 'Ow! Jesus!' I'm not bleeding to death. It's just a whatever. If I don't get injured while filming I'm not doing it properly."

Later in the interview Bardem praised the actor for his iconic performance as Bond.

"In 'No Time to Die', you made the impossible. When I watched it, I saw every aspect of the human being — framed in the profile of James Bond," he stated. "The comedy, the drama, the pain, the suffering, the joy, the love — I don't know how you did that. Because the character is who he is. He has to represent himself constantly in front of everyone to make sure that they know who they're dealing with. But within that, there's this human being."

"Gosh," Craig concluded with gratitude. "Well, thank you. We'll end it there. I've got nothing else to say."

While Craig is uncertain about who will succeed him in the James Bond franchise, back in September 2021, the English actor previously stated that the new "007" should not be portrayed by a woman.

Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has been long-committed to keeping the super spy a male, while the debate over whether Bond could be played by a woman or actor of color has raged on.

At the time, Craig posited that instead of rebranding the iconic character, people should advocate for new roles on par with "007".