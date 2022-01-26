Britney Spears Claims She Wasn't Allowed Coffee, Tea or Spa Days During Vegas Residency

"I'm here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much … just RESPECT"
Britney Spears is sharing more from her Las Vegas residency days.
The recently liberated pop queen has been very candid about her experience under a conservatorship and she continued to share on Tuesday with an Instagram post.
Modeling a new bathing suit, Britney wrote in the caption: "When I used to do shows I had to wear two layers of tights every night … the one night I cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs, I swear I danced 💃 and moved waaay faster with nothing on them … this bathing suit 👙 is actually expensive !!! It kind of looks like a costume but it’s cool to see my legs raw ….."
She then went on to recall more details from her residency days: "People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa 🧖♀️ … they didn’t want me having coffee ☕️ or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne 🍾 no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!!"
"So on this beautiful day here in Maui," she wrote concluding her post, "I'm here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much … just RESPECT ✊ !!!! Psss are we going to war 🙄😜 ???"