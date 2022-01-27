Dolly Parton Sets the Record Straight on Rumor That Her Breasts Are Insured

Getty

"You can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!"

Dolly Parton is weighing in on the rumor that her two "famous" assets are insured.

During a virtual appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" on Wednesday, the country music legend revealed whether or not her breasts are insured.

Dolly shut down the rumor, saying, "It's not true. Years ago, was it Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? And at that time, I said 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.'"

"It was just a joke," she added. "I didn't do that."

The 11-time Grammy winner went on to throw in a hilarious joke. "By the way, you can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!" she quipped.

"I'm sewing that on a pillow," Jenna joked in response.

On January 19, Dolly celebrated her 76th birthday and shared a post on Instagram on her special day. The "Jolene" singer posted a throwback photo of herself wearing her "birthday suit:" a shiny, hot pink jacket and matching skirt. "Just hangin' out in my birthday suit!" she captioned the fun shot, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During her interview on "Today," Dolly -- who discussed her collaboration with Duncan Hines -- said she "ate a lot of cake" on her birthday, and celebrated the day with her husband Carl Dean, whom she's been married to for over 55 years.

Back in November, the "9 to 5" singer posted a rare photo of Carl and herself on Instagram.

In the throwback shot, Carl can be seen wearing a Dolly t-shirt, which appeared to have been edited into the image. In the caption, Dolly wrote, "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!"

Speaking about her long-lasting marriage on "Today" on Wednesday, Dolly said, "We're good people, we’re fun people, we both have a great sense of humor, and we like and respect each other. And we just have fun. And I stay gone enough to keep it new."