Meredith Vieira, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Star Jones All Reportedly Coming Back to The View

Getty

The trio will reportedly begin to make their way back onto the panel starting in February as part of "The View's" 25th anniversary season.

"The View" is going back to the beginning for its upcoming landmark 25th season, bringing back two of its OG panelists, and one of its first viral sensations. Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselbeck are all reportedly on their way back.

Vieira and Jones were a part of the original panel lineup when the show launched. For them, it will be a reunion with Joy Behar, the only remaining original panelist from that 1997 premiere. That lineup included Barbara Walters and Debbie Matenopoulos, as well.

Both Vieira and Jones departed after nine seasons in 2006. The pair did spend several years working alongside Hasselbeck, so here's hoping they find a way to connect with one another. According to People, their return visits will be staggered, so they won't be hitting the stage together.

Hasselbeck joined the show in its seventh season in 2003 as the conservative voice, with the "Survivor" alum sticking it out through a decade and ten seasons until her departure in 2013. Hasselbeck did work alongside current moderator Whoopi Goldberg for several years. Goldberg joined the show a year after Jones and Vieira left and were temporarily replaced by Rosie O'Donnell for one tumultuous season.

As of right now, the only returning co-host with a set date is Jones, who's already lined up to join the discussion next Friday, February 4. Dates for Vieira and Hasselbeck have not been determined yet, per People.

While it's exciting to see these legends of "The View" returning to the table, it is disappointing that their visits are going to only be a day, and that we won't get to see them together again with some of the co-hosts who were on the air at the same time as them.

That said, the 25th season effectively runs all year long, so there are plenty of opportunities to rectify these oversights, as well as bringing out some other familiar faces. For the end of the season, they should just erect one massive table and get as many of the ladies as they can around it at the same time and see if any talking gets done.

The current "View" co-hosts include Behar, Goldberg, Sarah Haines, and Sunny Hostin. Aside from those already mentioned above, additional co-hosts over the past quarter century have included Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symone, Michele Collins, Candace Cameron Bure, Paual Faris, Jededia Bila, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman.

Who knows, with the panel down to only four permanent members, maybe one of the legacy cast will find they enjoy the experience so much they'd want to come back on a permanent basis. Hollywood loves a reboot!