Tori Spelling Talks Social Media Haters: 'I've Been Getting That Since I Was 16'

Getty

"Shockingly, the negative comments mostly come from women, and sometimes moms."

Tori Spelling is speaking out about how she's dealt with haters since being in the spotlight as a teenager.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Messyness" star opened up about how the negative comments she’s endured since the beginning of her career has affected how she deals with trolls on the internet.

Spelling first got her big break after landing the role of Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills 90210" at just age 16 and since then has gone on to star in movies like "Scary Movie 2", "The House of Yes" and numerous other reality TV ventures.

​​"I've been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point," the 48-year-old revealed to the publication.

"It's hard to deal with," she confessed. "I think at this point, I try not to read the negative comments, but I'm human. So, you know, sometimes I fall down that rabbit hole, but it's just about letting it go and being like, 'You know, it's not about me. Ultimately, it's about them and how they feel.'"

Spelling added, "They need it to tear people down."

Surprisingly enough, the “Trick” actress admitted that "shockingly, the negative comments mostly come from women, and sometimes moms."

"We talk so much about, you know, women support women, women build each other up, we got to be there for each other," she said "And when you see another female doing it to you, and especially a lot of them, they're moms, and they'll be shaming your kid."

When Spelling revealed that her entire family had caught the COVID-19 virus on Instagram, she wrote to her followers about feeling hopeless as a mother.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum explained that having Covid has been particularly difficult as she's struggling to take care of her children because she's sick as well.

"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself," Spelling shared. "I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works."

"But, we are all getting thru [sic] this together. I know we aren't alone," she continued, adding that "so many" other people are experiencing Covid as well or have been through it. Spelling also thanked her friend who "dropped a care package of vitamins at our front door when she heard" the family was sick.