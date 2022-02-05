Katy Perry & The Most Highly Anticipated Las Vegas Residencies of 2022

"Now I get to have my Elvis moment in Vegas."

After a difficult two years, live music is making its return -- and the concerts are bigger and better than ever! Some of the most massive artists in the world are returning to the stage in 2022 and they're doing it in Las Vegas.

From Katy Perry to Shania Twain, these musicians will be bringing their larger-than-life shows to Sin City for their own very own residencies at some of Vegas' best venues. There's no doubt these shows are bound to impress, so if you find yourself heading out west, these are the residencies you should be checking out.

Read on to find out which musicians will be taking the stage in Las Vegas…

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: January 2022 & March 2022

Katy Perry's "Play" residency may have kicked off in late December, but she's bringing the fun into 2022. So far the over the top show has been getting rave reviews. Katy's set includes over 15 of her greatest hits and nine costume changes!

"I'm so proud to bring this larger-than-life show to Vegas. This residency has been years in the making -- I remember being in a hard hat and steel-toed boots to walk among the steel beams that make up this gorgeous new theater! I had such a wild time dreaming up all six acts of this show, and it really made me listen to my catalog in a whole new way," Katy said in a statement.

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: March 23 -- April 2

Carrie Underwood will be heading to Las Vegas in March to continue her "Reflection" residency, which originally kicked off last December. Carrie says that the show will "reflect the amazing journey" she's been on for the past 16 years and give fans a glimpse into what is to come.

"Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time," Carrie said in a statement .

Where: Harrah's Las Vegas

When: Oct. 26, 2021 -- May 1, 2022

The late Whitney Houston is being honored during her own Las Vegas residency, where fans can enjoy a hologram performance from the iconic singer. The show features "the voice of one of the world's greatest entertainers virtually performing among a live band, backup singers, and dancers while being surrounded by cinematic special effects."

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: February

Country superstar Luke Bryan will be taking over The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas throughout the month of February. He'll be bringing some of his biggest hits to the stage -- and fulfilling one of his lifelong dreams.

"I've never done a Vegas headlining run, and I'm so excited. As a kid I used to have the Elvis 33 [record] of him live in Las Vegas, and I used to sing like, 'Oh please release me, let me go.' So now I get to have my Elvis moment in Vegas. Really, really excited for the fans," Luke told " Today ."

Silk Sonic

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

When: February 25 -- May 29

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak will be teaming up for their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM this February. The Grammy-winning duo will be sharing their soulful beats during "An Evening with Silk Sonic," in what Bruno has deemed the "sexiest party of the year."

"It's happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!," Mars wrote in a tweet .

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

When: June 2022

In June, Sting will be returning to Las Vegas to continue his "My Songs" residency, which originally kicked off last November. His massively successful show brings together songs from all stages of his career including hits from his time with The Police and his solo ventures.

"I've played Vegas many times, obviously, but just for one night. This gives me the opportunity to explore visual aspects to the songs I haven't done before, so each song has its own world. It's quite stunning. And that's never been my thing, really, so it's a novelty for me. It's exciting," Sting said .

Santana

Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

When: January, February, & May

In January, Carlos Santana kicked off his ninth year of shows on the Las Vegas strip. The musician will be returning to the House of Blues after a long break and couldn't be more excited. Plus, he says the shows will have a "new intro, a new middle and a new ending."

"It's such a blessing. I have never looked at (music) as a job or an opportunity or even as a profession. For my wife and I, it always has been a way of life. My father did it and his father and his father, and now my son does it," Carlos told Las Vegas Magazine .

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

When: February 11 -- 26

Shania Twain will be heading back to Las Vegas for a short run in February, continuing her Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency series. The shows began back in December, which Shania promised fans would be "high energy" and "a lot of fun" after a long period of being unable to perform due to the pandemic.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun. Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful," Shania told People .

Where: The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

When: TBD

Celine Dion's Las Vegas residency was set to begin in November of last year but a month before its kick off, she announced she was pushing things back due to medical issues. She revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that kept her from rehearsing for the show. The dates have not yet been rescheduled.

Where: Colosseum of Las Vegas at Cesar's Palace Hotel

When: TBD

Adele shocked fans when she announced she would be postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. Just days before her debut, Adele tearfully explained that Covid complications rendered it impossible to move forward with her performances. The shows are set to be rescheduled for a later date.