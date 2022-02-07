Amanda Kloots and Kelly Rizzo Bond After The Deaths Of Their Husbands

Getty

Kloots was married to Nick Cordero who died in 2020, while Rizzo's husband Bob Saget died at 65 in January

Amanda Kloots and Kelly Rizzo have leaned on each other for support after the death of their husbands.

On Sunday Kloots took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Rizzo and revealed that the pair had met and are relying on each other after the tragic passing of their significant others.

Kloots was married to Nick Cordero who died from COVID-19 related complications at age 41 back in July 2020, while Rizzo's husband Bob Saget died at 65 in January.

"New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in," Kloots captioned her post. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on."

Rizzo commented under the photo: "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side."

In a statement shared with People, Kelly opened up about her loss and expressed appreciation for all the support she's felt in this period of grief.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she told the publication. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," she added. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Saget's oldest daughter Aubrey also shared one of the last text messages he sent her before his sudden death in Orlando, Florida.

The 34-year-old artist took to her Instagram Story to post a screenshot of their texts to each other. The message, from "Dad," simply read, "Thank U. Love u. Showtime!"

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the Saget family -- including Kelly and his daughters -- said in joint a statement to CNN.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," they concluded.