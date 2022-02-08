These Two Celebrity Couples Make Oscar Award History With Their Nominations

Getty

This year's 2022 Oscar Awards will be all about power couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

On Tuesday February 8, the two celebrity couples made Oscar history with nominations for their performances in all four major acting categories.

Kyle Buchanan, reporter and award season columnist for The New York Times, tweeted that it was "The first time we've had two couples nominated in the same year covering all 4 acting categories."

Cruz scored the nomination for Best Actress for her role in "Parallel Mothers" while her husband Bardem secured the Best Actor nomination for his role in "Being the Ricardos." The couple married back in 2010 and share two children together.

On the other hand, Dunst and Plemons earned nominations for their roles in Jane Campion's film "The Power of the Dog" where each actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Actor respectfully. The couple were first linked after starring on "Fargo" in 2016, a year later the two got engaged and now share two children.

Kirsten spoke to Variety on how it felt to learn she and Plemons were nominated together, "So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. I'm watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work. He had to go to work super early today. [Eric] called me, and he said I was nominated, so I'm crying with my kids."

"They're like, 'Why the hell is mom crying?' [Eric] calls me back, and meanwhile I'm in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever. He was like, 'Jesse just …' And I started screaming and I hung up the phone," She continued. "Then Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she's trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked."

"I mean, it's just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It's like a storybook. You know what I mean? It's so weird. It's amazing," Kristen gushed.

As for Penelope and Javier, as frequent collaborators Cruz told Entertainment Tonight that she is looking forward to working with her husband again on a new project as long as it's something the two have never tried before.