US Skateboarder Josh Neuman Among Four Killed in Iceland Plane Crash

The 22-year-old was famed for his daredevil downhill skateboarding videos.

US skateboarder and YouTuber Josh Neuman has been killed in a plane crash in Iceland.

The 22-year-old was among four people aboard a Cessna 172 that went missing on February 3.

Icelandic police confirmed Sunday that the remains of all four had been found at the bottom of Lake Thingvallavatn, near the capital of Reykjavik.

Authorities had been trying to recover the bodies from the wreckage 37 meters down, but inclement weather had hampered the effort. All relatives have been informed.

Neuman, a popular influencer with more than 1 million YouTube subscribers, was famed for his daredevil downhill skateboarding videos:

According to CNN, he had travelled to the northwestern European island nation to shoot commercial content for Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp.

In a statement on its website, the company confirmed the tragedy.

"The plane that has been missing since February 3rd in Iceland, has been found. It is with tremendous sadness that we are to report that the occupants consisted of a Suspicious Antwerp employee, two content creators, and an Icelandic pilot."

"We are enormously distressed by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends," it added. "We are in close contact with them, as well as with the authorities, and we're doing everything we can to assist them during these difficult times."

"We want to express our immense gratitude to the efforts of the local and international emergency services, as well as the numerous volunteers that have supported the search day and night."

The other three victims included the brand's 27-year-old sponsorship manager Tim Alings; 32-year-old Belgian skydiver and influencer Nicola Bellavia; and 49-year-old pilot Haraldur Diego, one of the country's most prominent aviators, according to The Washington Post.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In a statement on his official Instagram page, Josh's parents Chris and Kristin, and brother Daniel, posted a heartfelt tribute to the 22-year-old, sharing a picture of his recent first-time visit to the Northern Lights, which he had called "the happiest day of my life".

"Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve, the way he not just touched, but impacted lives was on a scale of its own. In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched. Josh believed in this world and knew that one person could make a difference. And he did."

"In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn't just live, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone."

His family vowed to set up a charitable foundation in his name.