Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Daughters' Hilarious Reactions To Her Oscar Nomination

Getty

Turns out Nicole Kidman is going to have to receive more than just an Oscar nomination to impress her daughters!

During an interview with "The View" on Thursday, the "Being the Ricardos" actress gave a rare glimpse into life at home and shared her daughter's unexpected reactions to her award nomination.

While Kidman was brought to tears by the nod, her two youngest daughters she shares with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, were not so impressed.

"I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going off, someone's FaceTiming you, Mom,'" Kidman said. "And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar.'"

Nicole admitted that the moment, for her, was emotionally charged, "there was so much emotion attached to it that I didn't realize I was carrying."

"My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going,'" she said in disbelief.

Even though her daughters had a lackluster response to her nomination, Kidman revealed that her entire family have been more than supportive of her career endeavors, especially in her decision to portray Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos."

"They're always a part of every decision, because, obviously, the family has to come and has to support," she shared. "I'm asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them. It was a group decision."

Kidman added that their continuous support in her work makes her nomination "feel incredibly shared" with her family.

"When I was preparing, they were my audience," she explained. "I'd sit them on the couch and I'd do it and they'd be saying, 'Hey, you got a lot more work to do.'"

Kidman and Urban tied the knot back in 2006 and had their first child, Sunday Rose, together in 2008, the couple also welcomed Faith Margaret in 2011 via surrogate.