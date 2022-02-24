Kelly Dodd Talks Co-Parenting Struggles with Ex Michael Dodd

YouTube

"Just pay for your kid."

Kelly Dodd says it's not easy co-parenting, at all.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live", Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal spoke to podcast host Jeff Lewis about the struggles of co-parenting with an ex. This came after Lewis confronted her about some nasty text messages he says she showed him with her former partner Michael Dodd.

Kelly then recalled her side of a recent incident involving her daughter Jolie, 14, who she sent to her father's house as a means of punishment. Kelly then alleged that Michael had allowed their daughter to leave his home on an electric bike without a helmet.

"Don't have my daughter on an electric bike at my house at seven o'clock at night when it's dark," Dodd said, claiming she had found out about Jolie’s whereabouts by tracking the location of her phone. "That's how kids get killed."

The 51-year-old host and mutual friend addressed the messages Dodd had shown him the night before and admitted that Kelly fought dirty but empathized with her temperament.

"I also get that you are sensitive, you're emotional, and then your immediate reaction is to kind of fight," he said. "I'm wondering if it helps to write the texts but then not send them and then send another one that maybe could be more helpful or productive."

Despite the words of advice, Dodd fiercely disagreed, "There's no helpful and productiveness with those people." She then went on to claim: "He's always trying to shake me down -- I don't get child support, I don't get spousal maintenance. Just pay for your kid."

When asked if Rick ever tries to intervene and cool down strained situations, the former Fox News correspondent said, "I do encourage Kelly to pull back sometimes."

According to the 62-year-old, once Dodd gets going, it's hard to discourage her from the blow out.