Britney Spears Flashes Engagement Ring As She Celebrates Sam Asghari's Birthday

"My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!!”

Britney Spears is showing off the rock on her finger.

The "Toxic" singer shared a glimpse of her engagement ring with her fans after posting a sweet tribute to her fiancé Sam Asghari celebrating his 28th birthday on Sunday.

The short clip featured the couple on what appeared to be a private jet on their way to an unmentioned tropical destination. The video showed Asghari planting a kiss on the 40-year-old's hand as she flashed her round-cut diamond. The fitness trainer and actor then took a sip of his coffee before accidentally choking on the beverage making Spears burst into a fit of giggles.

"May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!"

Asghari also took to the comments to point out that Spears was wearing the ring "on the right hand because we don’t follow the rules."

"Also not use [sic] to this bougie ass coffee, I like the economy seats much better," he wrote.

Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked in 2016 and got engaged back in September 2019. During an interview with Men's Health the same month, he opened up about his relationship with the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer.

"I just want her to be happy, if it makes her happy I'll do it," he told the magazine. "I'm not going to argue. What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.'"

"A lot of people don't get that she's a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together. We play ping-pong together. She's really good at ping-pong. It's a real competition," he explained. "And I'm competitive, but I try to take it easy. Not because she's a woman. Not because she's weak, because she's not."

"I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings. Family take it easy on each other," he continued. "There's a lot of yoga that she likes to do. She's flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs. I'm not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it."

The personal trainer also detailed how his family has been able to welcome Spears into their lives.