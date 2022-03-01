Queen Elizabeth II Pictured Returning To Work After Recovering From COVID-19

Getty

The palace pictured the Queen holding online audiences

The Queen of England is back on her feet after coming down with COVID-19.

On Tuesday March 1, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had returned to work after a bout with the virus ending the heightened concern over the health of England’s monarch.

After more than a week of experiencing cold-like symptoms, the Queen resumed her virtual engagements and other duties. The palace pictured the Queen holding online audiences with representatives from Ambassadors Carles Jordana Madero from Andorra and Kedella Younous Hamidi from Chad. The queen received the excellencies via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

🤝Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.



🇦🇩 His Excellency Mr. Carles Jordana Madero, Ambassador from Andorra.



🇹🇩His Excellency Mr. Kedella Younous Hamidi, Ambassador from Chad. pic.twitter.com/S33bwfCnTM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 1, 2022 @RoyalFamily

She was fully vaccinated when she tested positive on February 20, and the palace had described her symptoms as mild.

At the time of her positive diagnosis, a spokesman announced at the time, "Buckingham Palace confirms that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

The monarch’s positive status came after reports that her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla had also tested positive for the virus. She had been in contact with Charles two days before he had received his diagnosis. Both the Prince of Wales and his wife were triple vaccinated.

Queen Elizabeth also reportedly felt well enough to spend time with her great-grandchildren over the weekend. On Sunday, the monarch had met up with Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children at Frogmore house.

Princess Beatrice and her newborn daughter Sienna were also in attendance.