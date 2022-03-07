Kris Jenner Has an Entire Room Dedicated to Her Dishes

Getty

The 66-year-old's collection is featured on Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle blog Poosh

Wanna guess how filthy rich Kris Jenner is...just look at her dishes.

In a feature with her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle blog Poosh, the Kardashian family matriarch revealed her inclination towards the finer things.

Jenner who boasts a net worth in the hundreds of millions revealed a dish collection which included a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $460 Hermes plate and a $640 Gucci teapot.

Her collection includes more than 10 complete sets and features several sets of fine, rare china. She keeps her designer dishware on display in a space described as a "walk-in closet" -- view the pics here.

"The walk-in closet (if you will) includes a range of timeless and rare table sets (we're talking several sets of printed plates, teacups, and matching saucers, custom coffee mugs, serving platters, the whole nine yards) that Kris has collected over the years," the article continued. "It's like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place. Truly a work of art."

Fans will once again have another glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the Kardashians with the release of their new reality show on Hulu, "The Kardashians."

According to the new trailer for the reality series, we can expect all of their big moments over the past year to be covered.