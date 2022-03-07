Married Couples' Throats Slashed While Riding Bikes in Daytona Beach

Fox35

The 911 caller who found them thought it was a hit and run.

A married couple have been brutally murdered during a bike ride in Daytona Beach.

The husband and wife were cycling home along North Wild Olive Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning, when they were attacked and stabbed to death.

A passer-by called 911 shortly after 1 AM after finding the pair lying in the grass by the side of the road, thinking they had been the victims of a hit and run.

"Upon arrival, once we observed the injuries, we quickly realized this was anything but a hit and run," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters.

He said they had suffered "multiple stab wounds and lacerations." Both victims had their throats slashed.

"I've gotta be honest with you, this is one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," Chief Young said.

The motive remains unknown, and investigators cannot tell if it was a targeted attack, or random.

Police do not believe it was a robbery however, based on the valuables that were left behind on the bodies.

"We can't make heads or tails of it, at this time," the Chief said.

The as-yet unidentified couple lived locally. The city is currently in the middle of Daytona Beach Bike Week, which annually sees 500,000 descend on the area for the motorcycle rally. Police do not yet know if the attack has anything to do with the event.

Chief young said no witnesses have come forward, and they have very little information on the suspect.

"No one saw anything, no one heard anything," he said.

The only information they have on a sole person of interest is a male, of unknown race, who was wearing white or light-colored pants and a backpack.