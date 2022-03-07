Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Give Update on Progress to $30 Million for Ukrainian Refugees

Instagram

"It's been an incredible past 48 hours."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are giving an update on their progress to raise $30 million to help Ukrainian refugees.

The "That 70s Show" stars shared a video, uploaded to Kutcher's Instagram over the weekend, to inform people their "Stand With Ukraine" campaign was halfway towards its goal.

"UPDATE!! 15 million. We are halfway to our goal. Thank you for the support!" Kutcher captioned the clip, since the video update funds have reached over $16 million as of the writing of this article.

Kunis began to speak about the campaign's progress in the video, "We just wanted to give you a quick update as to where we stand with the fundraising. We're halfway through. We're super-excited, and we want to say thank you to each and every single one of you. It's been an incredible past 48 hours."

Mila also introduced Ryan Petersen, the creator of Flexport, and Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, to speak further about where and how donations will be utilized to better serve refugees.

The "No Strings Attached" actor also noted that more than 30,000 had already contributed to the cause.

"We're halfway there. We're at $15 million, and we're heading to $30. We're going to make this happen," he continued. "There are some problems in the world that take a village to solve, and there are other problems that take the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems."

On Thursday March 3, the couple announced the "Stand With Ukraine" GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $30 million for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org to help refugees flee their native country amid the conflict with Russia.

In an effort to bolster donations, Kunis and Kutcher pledged to match donations up to $3 million.

The "Bad Moms" actress was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, which was at the time, part of the Soviet Union. She moved to the United States with her family at the age of seven.

In a video accompanied with the fundraising campaign, the 38-year-old addressed fans and followers who might donate to the cause, "I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher added.

Mila continued her sentiments and began her statement posted to the "Stand With Ukraine" campaign, "Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away."

According to the Hollywood couple, Flexport will be transporting humanitarian aid "directly to known NGOs (non-governmental organization) on the ground," while AirBnb will be providing housing and cost of living to those generous enough to take in refugees.