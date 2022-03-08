The Challenge Star Jordan Wiseley Driving Supplies, Volunteering at Ukraine-Poland Border

TikTok

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has swiftly become a humanitarian crisis and people all over the world are volunteering to help -- including "The Challenge" star Jordan Wiseley.

A TikTok video shared on Monday showed the designer helping at the Poland border to Ukraine, having flown in just the day before from the US.

"[I] came out to just help in any way possible," Wiseley says in the video. "I've got a lot of skills so I drive..."

He is reminded by someone off camera that he knows how to race car drive, which he acknowledges, "Yeah grew up driving a lot of different cars really fast ... So I feel good being out here."

Wiseley then noted he had made the journey with a friend from Los Angles: "I came out here with my mate, who's an EMT. So anything medical..."

At that moment he got a message on his phone asking him to help drive in supplies.

His EMT pal added: "We booked a plane ticket 48 hours ago, landed yesterday. We're just here to do whatever we can however we can."

A now removed GoFundMe shared photos of Wiseley and other volunteers working to help at the border. (TooFab has reached out to the fundraising site to find out why the campaign was removed).