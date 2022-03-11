Jersey Shore Star Vinny Guadagnino Would Rather Jump Off a Balcony Than Date Angelina Pivarnick

Getty

"There’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you."

Speaking this week to the same outlet, Vinny made it clear that he was not even entertaining the idea now that Angelina has divorced her husband, Chris Larangeira, and he used some pretty extreme imagery to convey his message so no one could possibly misconstrue his words or try and read between the lines.

Angelina's marriage with Chris had been tumultuous almost from the beginning. The couple wed in 2019, but by January 2021, Angelina had filed for divorce. They ultimately did not separate then, but Angelina lamented about their marital challenges during "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

She also acknowledged that she wasn't always the "perfect wife," saying that she yells at him and belittles him sometimes. In January 2022, it was Chris who filed for a divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." This time it stuck.

"I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those rumors," Vinny told Us on Wednesday when asked if he would ever consider dating the newly-single Angelina.

"I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this," he continued. "Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not."

Flipping the script on the rumors of him wanting to hook up with Angelina, Vinny thinks things might go a different way if it were up to her. "She'd probably smash," he laughed. "I'm a pretty good catch, so if I, like, wanted to, and I was like, ‘Yo Angelina, like, I really liked you.’ I mean … she wouldn’t say no, you know."

He did note that he doesn't think she's "actively trying" to get with him. As for Vinny, he's not actively trying to get with anyone right now. Back in June 2021, Snooki laughed that he enjoys the single life too much to settle down until he's maybe 50 years old.

Vinny actually blames his busy work schedule. He recently returned to working again with Chippendales and said that he's been working hard and spending a lot of time in the gym to get in and stay in shape for the gig.