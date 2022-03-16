Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals How Daughter Lyla is 'Nesting' Ahead of New Baby Sibling

Instagram

While Chris Pratt says, "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately"

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing the heartwarming way her daughter Lyla Maria is preparing for the arrival of her baby sibling.

On Tuesday the "Maverick and Me" author took to Instagram to reveal a photo of how her one-year-old daughter is "nesting" while the family is getting ready to welcome the newest bundle of joy to the household.

Katherine is expecting a second baby with her husband Chris Pratt who also shares 9-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Farris.

The 32-year-old posted a photo of two dolls lying on the ground wearing "diapers and bandaids."

"The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mamas girl is nesting," she captioned the images and noted that the "doll to the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later."

Pratt also took to the comments to poke fun at his daughter's touching new habit, "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately."

Katherine's dad Arnold Schwarzenegger recently spoke about how ecstatic he was that his daughter Katherine was expecting during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

When host Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the former governor, Schwarzenegger gushed and replied, "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather."

"They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave," he joked as he clapped his hands. "It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

The "Terminator" actor also praised his son-in-law, and called the 42-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star a "fantastic guy" and "a great son-in-law." He also extended the same sentiments to his daughter, "I love my daughter Katherine, is so wonderful and I'm so proud of her."

"When they come over the whole house lights up. And the animals are there," he added.

Although Schwarzenegger couldn't be more excited about the prospects of a second grandchild, when Kimmel asked him about the sex of the new baby, he said it remained a mystery.

"I really don't know. But I do blow it a lot of time, because I can't shut my mouth," Schwarzenegger laughed. "It could easily be that they know, I don't know, I don't think so, because my wife never wanted to know. It was always a guessing kind of a game."