Kristen Stewart Reveals Wedding Plans With Fiancée Dylan Meyer, Parents Reaction to Oscar Nom

One thing's for sure -- she wants Guy Fieri to be involved

Kristen Stewart has a lot to look forward to.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the actress spoke about wedding planning with fiancée Dylan Meyer and her Oscar nomination.

The "Spencer" star admitted that while she'd been "dreaming" about her upcoming ceremony, she'd been too busy to begin any official planning -- especially with her Best Actress nod.

However one thing she is dead set on: Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony.

"I think he's totally down because I have heard now through the grapevine, he's like followed up a couple times!" she laughed. "I'm trying to win an Oscar now. I'm kidding. I'm so busy, I'm not planning my wedding. I've done a little bit of dreaming, but I haven't planned anything."

Stewart continued, "I'm a food obsessed person so maybe that is like the most important part."

Host Jimmy Kimmel then suggested that instead of going through any extensive wedding planning, she should get married on the Oscars stage if she were to win, "just have someone nail it right down, you've got everybody there, the whole reception is paid for, it would be one of the greatest moments!"

"If I don't win I could just ask Olivia Coleman to marry me!" the "Charlie's Angels" actress quipped.

While speaking of her Oscar nomination, Stewart also shared an underwhelming reaction from her mother when she called her up to tell her the big news.

When she received the news of her contention for the Academy's Award for Best Actress, Kristen said that she had received an expected response from her father, her response from her mother was lackluster.

"My dad had a normal reaction and was just like ''Oh so proud of you, honey, of course my kid,'" she then recalled calling up her mother early in the morning, "And she was like ''Well honey that's great. I'm just waking up, but that's not why we do things.'"

After a brief pause her mother replied, "I think I may be a little gobsmacked."

"It took a few minutes but that is the reaction," Kristen laughed.

The "Twilight" star said that her mother was the one who got her started in acting, "She was really the one that kick started this for me. I was a really shy kid and I was like 'I think I want to try to act and maybe get headshots and they are $3,000. Someone at school told me about it. Can you hook me up?'"