Olivia Munn Opens Up About Postpartum Journey 3 Months After Giving Birth to Son Malcolm

"My postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible)."

Olivia Munn is opening up about her postpartum journey.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the challenges she's facing three months after welcoming her son Malcolm, including experiencing "horrible" anxiety.

Sharing a selfie of herself giving a thumbs up, Munn wrote, "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today."

"Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself," she added. "Hope I can keep it up."

Back in January, Munn -- who shares Malcolm with partner John Mulaney -- revealed on Instagram Stories that she'd been struggling with breastfeeding, sharing that she had a "low supply" of milk.

The following month, "The Newsroom" star posted a video to Instagram in which she got honest with her followers about her difficult experience attempting to breastfeed her son.

In the clip, Munn listed all of the measures or possible solutions she's tried to improve her milk production.

"Breastfeeding when you have low-supply," the new mom wrote alongside a clip of herself putting on a Supplemental Nursing System (SNS) device. "Lactation consultants, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, nipple ointments, heating pads to increase circulation, 3 breastfeeding pillows, lactation, teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, skin to skin, 3 different breast pumps."

"I even wore this device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipple so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs," Munn continued in the clip, attaching the SNS device to her chest.

"None of it worked!" she revealed, before admitting, "I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby."

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star added that she then decided to say "f--- it."

"Breastfeeding is good, and so is formula," she said, sharing clips of herself breastfeeding Malcolm, as well as feeding him formula from a bottle. "To the mamas out there -- do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

Munn and Mulaney, 39, welcomed Malcolm on November 24, a day before Thanksgiving. Malcolm is the first child for both of them. The couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy on Christmas Eve on their Instagram accounts, and shared the first photo of Malcolm.