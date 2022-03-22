Christina Haack Reveals She Was Dating Joshua Hall Months Before Going Public

Instagram

The "Flip or Flop" star confirmed the romance in July 2021, and announced her engagement to Hall in September.

Christina Haack has revealed that her relationship with fiancé Joshua Hall began months before they went public.

On Sunday, the "Flip or Flop" star took to Instagram to post two sweet photos of herself and Hall together, with the shots being taken a year apart. While Haack, 38, has previously shared that she "met" the realtor in spring 2021, it appears they began dating around the same time as well.

"Nashville: March 2021 ⏩ March 2022," Haack, 38, wrote in the post's caption, before sharing lyrics from Chris Stapleton's song, "Starting Over." "🎶 When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we'll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile🎶."

PEOPLE reported the romance last July, with Haack later confirming the relationship on Instagram, sharing that she and Hall had met the spring prior. The reality star opened up about how the two met and got candid about their romance.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," she captioned a photo of herself and Hall on the beach. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it," Haack added, before sharing her thoughts on the challenges of having a relationship in the limelight.

Haack and Hall announced their engagement last September, revealing the proposal went down while they were vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. See the post, above.

Haack was previously married twice before -- to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. Haack and Anstead's whirlwind romance whipped up in 2017. The two tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed son Hudson in September of 2019. The former couple announced they were separating in September 2020, just weeks after their son's first birthday. Their divorce was finalized last June.