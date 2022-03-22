David Beckham Has Ukrainian Doctor Take Over His Instagram

Getty

David Beckham handed over his Instagram account to a doctor working on the frontlines in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The football legend told followers over the weekend he would be allowing the physician, Iryna, to take over his channel to highlight important issues. According to Beckham Iryna is "the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where she is helping mothers give birth."

The star said people need to know what Iryna and "health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine." He then asked his followers to "give what you can to support @UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio."

The doctor, who only used her first name in the series of videos, per People, said she's the "head of Kharkiv's regional perinatal center and a child anesthesiologist" during "peacetime" but things are different amid the ongoing crisis.

Among her duties, including saving lives, she now unloads cargo, and "I work on logistics and I offer emotional support."

She went on to admit "the first days were the most difficult" as "we had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes."

Her work has become nonstop, "We are probably risking our lives, but we don't think about it at all. We love our work."

UNICEF responded in the comments, writing: "Thank you @davidbeckham for handing over your account, to Iryna for your heroic work, and to everyone helping children with a donation. 💙"