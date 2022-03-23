Jimmy Kimmel Tells Wanda Sykes She's 'Getting Robbed', Reveals His Oscars Hosting Pay

Getty

According to Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes is getting underpaid for her hosting efforts for the 94th Academy Awards.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the "Up-Shaws" actress revealed that "out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me," referring to her emcee gig that she will share with fellow comedian's Amy Schumer and Regina Hall at Sunday's ceremony.

When the talk show host then asked the 58-year-old comedian to disclose the amount she would be receiving, Sykes coyly answered, "like scale probably."

Kimmel, who was the last true host of Hollywood's biggest night back in 2018, informed Sykes that she would be compensated for "less than that" and revealed that he had gotten paid $15,000 after months of preparation for the job.

"It sounds like it’s a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it," Kimmel said. "You're getting robbed. Hold out right now, because they need hosts."

"Oh my God," Wanda laughed as she joked. "I've already decided I'm just gonna steal an Oscar."

The "Bad Moms" actress also confessed that she intends to start drinking once the first act is finished to make up for lost income.

"Then I'm like, I'm here to have some fun," she quipped. "It's not like I'm getting paid, you know. You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you've got to add some zeroes and move that comma. You're getting free Wanda."

She also joked that if she goes missing during the ceremony, she'll most likely be too intoxicated to make it on stage.

"So if you see just Amy and Regina out, you can just go, 'Wanda's drunk, she's backstage,'" Sykes said.

Kimmel also asked if the stand-up comedian would be flying any family and friends to attend the Oscar Awards, and she revealed that her wife Alex would be her only plus-one after she was able to talk her mother out of coming.