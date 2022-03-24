Channing Tatum Hilariously Claims He Gave Sandra Bullock 'Angry Lap Dance' to Pony

Getty

"If that was the dance, [Magic Mike] would've failed," says Bullock

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock clearly enjoyed working together on their new film "The Lost City."

While answering a series of questions for Wired's "Autocomplete Interview", the "Blindside" actress revealed an otherwise unknown pet peeve of her costar -- which apparently involves playing Ginuwine's smash hit "Pony" featured in "Magic Mike."

When a google-generated question asked about the "Magic Mike" track, Bullock revealed that she had received an unexpected reaction from the 41-year-old when she had pulled up the song.

"Pony, I tried to play that once and he got angry at me," Sandra claimed to which Channing fiercely denied. But Sandra insisted: "You got so pissed."

Channing recalled, "I think I might have given you a dance," after Bullock denied the memory of the actor giving her a dance she joked to the "Dog" star, "If that was the dance, your film would've failed."

Tatum then jokingly clarified that the dance may have been more emotionally charged, "It's an angry, angry lap dance."

Later in the interview, Bullock took the time to reaffirm her past crush on her "Speed" co-star Keanu Reeves.

When Channing asked her, "Did Sandra Bullock have a crush on Keanu Reeves?" the actress responded with a resounding, "Yes, big time."

"That's common knowledge," she continued. "Actually we just recently admitted it."

Back in 2018, the actress admitted during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she had a crush on Keanu while filming their 1992 movie "Speed" (they would reunite onscreen again for "The Lake House" in 2006).

"I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," Bullock admitted at the time. "It was hard. It was really hard for me to really be serious. He'd look at me and I'd be like [giggle]."

She laughed and told Ellen she, "Never dated him. There's something about me that I guess he didn't like."

While a real-life romance may not have been in the cards, Bullock does have an idea for one last celluloid hurrah to capstone their parallel careers, admitting to Esquire she'd "love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we both die."

"He's funny. We can be seventy-five—it'll be even better then, like an old-people 'Cocoon' thing," she said. "We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people. It'll be the bookend of 'Speed'! We'll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There's our movie."