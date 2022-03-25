Amy Schumer Does Ellen Show Dressed as Ellen

YouTube

"So I thought I was going to become you, and take over the show. Is that not the plan?"

Ellen DeGeneres was seeing double after Amy Schumer pranked her on her own show.

In a short preview of an upcoming episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", released on Thursday, the talk show host was met with a hilarious surprise when the comedian arrived wearing the same outfit including a short blonde wig.

Schumer was a carbon copy of DeGeneres in her get-up as she wore a white oxford shirt, white bomber jacket, blue skinny jeans and neutral colored Nike sneakers. As the "Trainwreck" star approached her the pair synced up their dance moves as they laughed before taking a seat.

Ellen chuckled, "How did this happen?" to which Schumer joked, "Am I not taking over the show?" the "Life & Beth" star joked. "I was so confused, cause they invited me, and I know you're kind of wrapping things up [as the show is in its final season], so I thought I was going to become you, and take over the show. Is that not the plan?"

DeGeneres lent her support and so did her audience with a round of applause. After the talk show host marveled at her uncanny "kind of scary" resemblance, Schumer convinced Ellen to swap seats and remarked "Ooh yeah" before switching back.

Amy then removed her wig and laughed, "It's just a bit! It's just a bit. The bit's done."

Later in her appearance, the comedian asked Ellen for a few words of advice as she gears up to host the Academy Awards on Sunday alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. DeGeneres emceed the Oscar Awards in both 2007 and 2014.

"Well, I think, have fun!" she replied. "And you know everybody — that's the thing. You've been in the business long enough that you're going to look out there and everybody knows you, and you know them. That helps tremendously."

Her co-host, Sykes, sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about her upcoming gig.

Kimmel, who was the last true host of Hollywood's biggest night back in 2018, informed Sykes that she would be compensated for less than scale and revealed that he had gotten paid $15,000 after months of preparation for the job.

"It sounds like it's a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it," Kimmel said. "You're getting robbed. Hold out right now, because they need hosts."

"Oh my God," Wanda laughed as she joked. "I've already decided I'm just gonna steal an Oscar."

The "Bad Moms" actress also confessed that she intends to start drinking once the first act is finished to make up for lost income.