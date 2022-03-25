Grown-ish Finale Sets Up Mass Exodus as 6 Cast Members Exit Series, Black-ish Star Joins

Freeform

The graduation-themed finale marks a major revamp for the show ahead of the upcoming Season 5, with only three current cast members sticking around.

Graduation is all about change, and that's certainly the case for the Freeform spinoff series "grown-ish," which said goodbye to a whopping six cast members as part of its own graduatin Season 4 finale.

Only three stars will remain with the series, per TVLine, including lead Yara Shahidi's Zoey. She'll be joined by her on-screen "black-ish" brother, as Marcus Scribner's Junior heads off to college, along with what will be a largely new cast of characters. It's not clear if Junior will become the de facto lead of the series, centering more around his peers.

At the end of the episode, Zoey left sunny Los Angeles for New York City where she began chasing her post-graduation fashion dreams with Anti Muse -- and then Aaron showed up outside her apartment.

But both of them have been confirmed as part of the cast for Season 5, so does that mean they'll return to LA, or is this going to become some kind of bicoastal show?

The only other returning main cast member is Diggy Simmons, who portrays Doug, leaving a lot of room for new characters and new storylines. Fans, meanwhile, have to say goodbye to most of the cast after spending much of the past four years with them.

This includes some of the show's biggest breakout stars, who've started finding success outside of the series already, including Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Francia Raisa (Ana).

Raisa also stars in "How I Met Your Father," while Halle scored the lead role in the upcoming live-action "The Little Mermaid." Chloe continues to perform with her sister as Chloe x Halle, but is also getting ready to release her solo debut album.

Also departing are Emily Arlook (Nomi), Luke Sabbat (Luca) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).

"Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the '-ish' family," showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told TVLine. "This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return."

Luca is apparently Zoey's investor in New York, so there's a clear avenue for him to return to the show. Nomi headed off to Yale Law School in Connecticut, with Phil and Luna in tow. Ana and Vivek set off on a road trip to Miami (her hometown) after she turned down a job and before he starts up at a new college.

As for Season 5, Alexander and Lilly said, "We’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior."

In a way, it's reminiscent of what "Glee" tried to do when its original cast graduated. Many fans felt like the show was trying to have it both ways by ushering in a new class of glee club kids while pulling focus away from them at the same time to keep up with as many of the OG cast as they could post-high school.