90210's Matt Lanter Still Has 'Uphill Battle' After Emergency Surgery

He "will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer," says his wife Angela

After undergoing emergency surgery Matt Lanter is in recovery.

The "90210" actor's wife Angela Lanter took to Instagram on Sunday to share that her husband had "started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery" after his admission to the hospital last week for an undisclosed medical issue.

Angela shared a black-and-white photo of her hand intertwined with her husband's and captioned the post, "This week has been the scariest of my life. My hubby has been through the ringer [sic] since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday."

Lanter gave followers an update on her husband’s recovery, noting the "uphill battle" he still has to face. She added, "Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes. We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated."

The couple's celebrity friends took to the comments to leave words of encouragement and support.

Fellow "90210" alum, Melissa Ordway, wrote, "We'll keep praying" with a red heart emoji.

"We're praying for total and complete healing over Matt! And for peace over you and your baby girl," said Kellan Lutz' wife Brittany.

Extra's Katie Krause also added, "Sending love and prayers to you guys."

Matt and Angela tied the knot back in 2013 and the couple share four-year-old daughter MacKenlee Faire.

In an interview with People Magazine, the pair revealed the origins of their daughter's unique moniker.

"MacKenlee is a play on a family name," Angela said at the time. "Matt's middle name is MacKendree (also a family name). Faire is after my maternal grandmother."

"The moment our daughter was lifted up and we laid eyes on her was incredible," the "Timeless" actor told the publication in a separate interview at the time of her birth. "As a dad, some of my most special moments so far are when she just lays her little body on my chest and falls asleep."